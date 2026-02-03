Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or "the Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced that members of its leadership team and Board of Directors will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in February 2026.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, Co-Founder & Director of Pineapple Financial, will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference.

Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

More information: https://nobleconference.com/virtual-february-2026/

In addition, Anthony Georgiades, Director of Pineapple Financial, will participate in a panel discussion at the Digital Assets Forum, taking place February 5-6, 2026, in London, United Kingdom. Mr. Georgiades will join the panel titled "Are Stablecoins Becoming a Money-Market Competitor?" on Thursday, February 5, from 3:45-4:35 p.m. BST, on the Cardano Main Stage. The discussion will explore the evolving role of stablecoins within global financial markets and their potential impact on traditional money-market instruments.

Digital Assets Forum

Date: February 5-6, 2026

Location: London, United Kingdom

Attendee: Anthony Georgiades, Director, Pineapple Financial

Panel: Are Stablecoins Becoming a Money-Market Competitor?

Date & Time: Thursday, February 5, 2026 | 3:45 - 4:35 P.M. BST

Location: Cardano Main Stage

Anthony Georgiades is a member of Pineapple Financial's Board of Directors and serves as a General Partner at Innovating Capital, where he focuses on investments in cybersecurity, enterprise infrastructure, and Web3 technologies. Mr. Georgiades' participation in the panel underscores his role as a recognized thought leader in the digital asset and financial technology spaces, with extensive experience at the intersection of capital markets, emerging technologies, and institutional adoption.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pineapple Financial's management team at either event, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Pineapple@KCSA.com.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

