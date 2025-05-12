Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Pineapple Financial (NYSE American: PAPL) categorically denies the misleading and false information presented in a tweet by Flash Alert, a Financial news source, regarding the company's stock structure. The claims about a 1-for-90 reverse split and the reduction of shares outstanding from 1M to 90M are entirely inaccurate. Pineapple Financial has not authorized any such reverse stock split nor the issuance of 450,000,000 free shares as stated in the tweet.

We are actively investigating this misinformation and will take necessary actions to protect our shareholders and our reputation.

Pineapple Financial remains committed to transparent and responsible communication with our investors and the public.

About Pineapple

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

