WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 08:11
1,024 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
12.05.2025 17:21 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
12-May-2025 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
 1. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached 
  ii: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 
635400EOPACLULRENY18 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.        City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
Harewood Nominees Limited 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 08/05/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 12/05/2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 6% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   6.050%          0.000%         6.050%     524,442,218 
reached 
Position of previous notification 5.444%          0.000%         5.444% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJ34P519      0         31,727,086  0.000%            6.050% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       31,727,086            6.050% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
Ameriprise Financial, %              %                    % 
Inc. 
Columbia Management 
Investment Advisers,  %              %                    % 
LLC 
 
Ameriprise Financial, %              %                    % 
Inc. 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Capital (Group)    %              %                    % 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Capital (Holdings)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
Capital (UK) Limited 
Thames River Capital  5.072%            %                    5.072% 
LLP 
 
Ameriprise Financial, %              %                    % 
Inc. 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Holdings)    %              %                    % 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Management)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
Holdings Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
Management Limited 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited holds 2,903,770 number of Proxy Voting shares 
until 15/05/2025 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise 
Financial, Inc. group. 
For clarity: 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate 
subsidiary hold 0.424% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary 
hold 0.554% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Thames River Capital LLP is the ultimate subsidiary hold 5.072% of 
the voting rights in the issuer.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London, EC4N 6AG on 12th May 2025.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  387773 
EQS News ID:  2135528 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135528&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
