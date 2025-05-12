WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note after a strong rally that followed the announcement of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.Overall crypto market capitalization has gained 0.3 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.33 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased more than 12 percent overnight to $159 billion.Only less than 15 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.Bitcoin declined 1.7 percent overnight to trade at $102,552. It is currently trading 6 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $105,747 and $102,609 during the past 24 hours.The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 61.4 percent is trading with gains of 9.4 percent over the 7-day horizon and 20.9 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are close to 10 percent.Ethereum edged down 0.09 percent overnight to trade at $2,493. Ether has rallied 38 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little over 25 percent. Ether's current trading price is 49 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,620 and $2,442.Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $321 million on Friday versus $117 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded inflows of $356 million.Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $18 million on Friday versus outflows of $16 million on Thursday.Bitcoin is ranked 5th and Ethereum 35th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.4th ranked XRP rallied 7.6 percent overnight to trade at $2.54, around 34 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked BNB gained almost 2 percent overnight at its current trading price of $666. The price of 6th ranked Solana added 2.2 percent overnight to $175.80.8th ranked Dogecoin gained 0.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.2332. DOGE is currently trading 68 percent below the record high.9th ranked Cardano gained 2.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.8178. The trading price is 74 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.10th ranked TRON gained 5.4 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2752.74th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of close to 30 percent. 85th ranked Pi (PI) followed with gains of more than 17 percent.76th ranked DeXe (DEXE) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 5.2 percent. 44th ranked OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) and 94th ranked Brett (BRETT) followed with overnight losses of close to 3 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX