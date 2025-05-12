PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, May 12th, 2025

Aramis Group unveils a new unified brand identity across Europe

Aramis Group, a pioneer in used car sales in Europe, takes a new step in its development by unifying its brand identity across all its European markets. This new chapter in the Group's image reflects its recent evolution: in just a few years, Aramis Group has grown from a French player into the European leader in the refurbished used car market, operating in six countries. It also illustrates the convergence of its various brands toward a common identity and a unified operational model, aimed at delivering a strong and clear value proposition for all consumers. This new brand identity will be gradually implemented across the Group's various geographies.

A renewed visual identity to embody this transformation

With this new identity, Aramis Group is simplifying and strengthening its message. From now on, all its brands will share the same visual identity and the same promise: to make the purchase of a refurbished used vehicle safe, simple and affordable across Europe.

Beyond strengthening its coherence and visibility in its various markets, this transformation will enable Aramis Group to optimize its marketing investments, pool its resources, and maximize its impact on a European scale.

A strong commitment to sustainability and the environment

Aramis Group also reaffirms its commitment to sustainable mobility. By promoting refurbished used vehicles - including both combustion-engine and electric vehicle - the Group supports the ecological transition while respecting the essential need for mobility for all. It contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of the automotive sector by limiting the production of new models and extending the lifespan of existing vehicles. This approach is fully aligned with a circular economy model, aimed at reducing waste and optimizing resource use.

Discover the video presentation of our new brand platform at the following link:

https://www.aramis.group/film-aramis-group-2025/

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders of Aramis Group, state: " While cars are central to the mobility of Europeans, we are pleased to unveil this new brand identity, a major step to more widely showcase our expertise and the quality of our refurbished vehicles across our six countries. By unifying our image across Europe, we strengthen the recognition of our brands and reaffirm our commitment to simpler, more reliable, and more affordable mobility. We are confident that this transformation will allow us to better highlight our know-how, build consumer trust, and accelerate our development. This evolution is the result of collective work involving the teams at Aramis Group and consumers across the six countries where we operate. We would like to thank all the teams for their dedication and essential contribution to the creation of this new identity."

About Aramis Group - www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group commits each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI - ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors ContactPress Contact

investor@aramis.group Brunswick

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon