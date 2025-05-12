SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions30 becomes majority shareholder of SO-TEC and strengthens its position in the photovoltaic market in France

Solutions30, the European leader in multi-technical field services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, announces that it has increased its stake in SO-TEC, a French company specializing in the design and construction of structures for photovoltaic power plants. Following the initial 10% investment announced in May 2024, Solutions30 now holds 60% of SO-TEC's capital and plans to increase this stake to 100% within the coming years, in line with the existing agreements with the company's historical shareholders.

This transaction marks a strategic milestone for Solutions30 as it strengthens its foothold in the energy services market, driven by strong underlying trends, particularly in renewable energy sector. The Group plans to triple its energy-related revenue in France between 2023 and 2026.

Based near Montpellier, SO-TEC employs nearly 100 people and generates annual revenue of over €20 million, which will be fully consolidated into the Group's accounts starting in the second quarter of 2025. SO-TEC's core business lies in designing and installing infrastructure for ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants, as well as building solar canopies - expertise that complements Solutions30's multi-disciplinary know-how.

This increased investment in SO-TEC demonstrates Solutions30's intention to support the sector's growing structuring, where clients are increasingly seeking partners capable of managing all phases of a project - from design to maintenance. Thanks to synergies between the two companies, several dozen MWp have already been contracted and partially completed over the past twelve months, representing several millions of euros in revenue. Solutions30 thus positions itself as one of the few French EPC providers capable of covering the entire solar power plant value chain with its own resources.

SO-TEC will retain its identity and continue to operate under its own name, while benefiting from Solutions30's industrial, commercial, and organizational support to accelerate its development and meet the growing market demand.

"This increased investment fits perfectly within our targeted growth strategy, based on strong, complementary partnerships. By strengthening our collaboration with SO-TEC, we are expanding our scope of action and enhancing our ability to support major clients in complex and high-impact projects - whether it's the installation of large-scale solar power plants, essential for energy diversification, or the development of photovoltaic canopies, which will be significantly boosted by the application of the French renewable energy law (ENR)," said Amaury BOILOT, Secretary General of Solutions30.

"The increase of Solutions30's stake in SO-TEC marks a real turning point for our company. This strengthened alliance will allow us to take a major step forward in terms of organization, structure, and business development," said Martial MESNIER, founder of SO-TEC.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30's mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

About SO-TEC

SO-TEC is a company specialized in the design and construction of structures for ground-mounted and rooftop photovoltaic power plants. With nearly 100 employees and recognized expertise, it operates throughout the country in support of the energy transition stakeholders.

