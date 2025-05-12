DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer, a global systems and solutions provider for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics sectors, announced Monday that it has completed a major expansion and modernization of its Lohr facility.With an investment of approximately €100 million over two years, the project focused on enhancing efficiency, capacity, and sustainability.A central part of the upgrade involved replacing one of the two glass melting furnaces with a cutting-edge oxy-hybrid model. This new furnace increases output, uses up to 50% electricity, and cuts CO2e emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional furnaces. Additional improvements included upgraded infrastructure, expanded production buildings, modern machinery, and an energy-efficient, water-saving cooling system. This initiative represents one of Gerresheimer's most significant investments in its Moulded Glass division in recent years.Gerresheimer's CEO emphasized that investing in advanced production technology like the Lohr facility ensures long-term competitiveness, job security, and progress toward sustainability targets.The Lohr site now benefits from a significantly modernized glass furnace, which typically needs replacing every 8 to 12 years. By transitioning to the oxy-hybrid model, Gerresheimer expanded its production capabilities and reduced its environmental impact. Currently, the plant sources about 70% of its electricity from renewable sources, with plans to increase this to 100% by 2030. The newly implemented adiabatic cooling system is both energy and water-efficient, aligning with the company's green goals.Despite ongoing operations during construction, particularly in amber glass production, the project saw seamless execution. This included installing new power lines, expanding buildings, and upgrading several production lines with AI-based quality inspection systems. The new furnace was constructed and made operational within four months, starting in January 2025.The Lohr plant, staffed by around 500 employees, produces a wide range of glass items-from pharmaceutical bottles to food and beverage containers-using both white and amber glass. As one of Gerresheimer's three Moulded Glass plants in Germany and eight worldwide, the upgraded Lohr facility plays a critical role in supporting the company's future growth strategy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX