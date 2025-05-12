WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from the University of Southern California and the University of Michigan have found that more U.S. teenagers are using non-tobacco nicotine products like nicotine pouches, even as the number of teens using only e-cigarettes has gone down. Additionally, dual use of both nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes has also increased among teenagers.The study, published in JAMA Network Open, looked at how widespread the use of these products is among 10th- and 12th-grade students, and identified trends in different groups.Nicotine pouches, a relatively new product, are similar to e-cigarettes in that they deliver nicotine without tobacco. They are sold in flavors like fruit, candy, and mint, and are heavily promoted on social media platforms, making them appealing to younger users.To track usage patterns, the researchers used data from the Monitoring the Future survey, which included responses from more than 10,000 students across the U.S. during 2023 and 2024.Their findings showed a clear rise in the use of nicotine pouches as lifetime use increased from 3.0 percent in 2023 to 5.4 percent in 2024, past-year use went up from 2.4 percent to 4.6 percent, and past 30-day use doubled from 1.3 percent to 2.6 percent.In contrast, exclusive e-cigarette use declined during the same period. Lifetime use dropped from 25.7 percent to 22.0 percent, past-year use fell from 17.9 percent to 14.0 percent, and past 30-day use decreased from 12.3 percent to 10.1 percent.However, the number of teens using both products at the same time has grown. Lifetime dual use rose from 2.7 percent to 4.7 percent, past-year dual use increased from 2.1 percent to 3.6 percent, and past 30-day dual use grew from 1.1 percent to 1.7 percent.According to the researchers, these shifts suggest that while the specific products teens are using have changed, the overall rate of nicotine use among youth has stayed about the same.The authors of the study are calling for expanded monitoring, tighter regulations, and stronger prevention efforts to address the growing popularity of nicotine pouches and the rise in dual use among adolescents.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX