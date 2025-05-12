BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The pound climbed to near a 6-week high of 0.8405 against the euro and more than a 5-week high of 1.1159 against the franc.The pound advanced to a 1-1/2-month high of 195.80 against the yen, from an early 10-day low of 193.64.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 0.82 against the euro, 1.13 against the franc and 198.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX