San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announces its offering of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") (minimum subscription amount of US$25,000 (CDN$34,457.50) per Debenture) raising up to USD $400,000 (CDN$552,000) (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, the subscribers may convert all or part of the principal amount outstanding under the Debentures into shares of common stock of the Company. The Debentures are convertible into shares of common stock of the Company (the "Shares") at USD$2.25 (CDN$3.10). The Debentures have a maturity date of the 1st anniversary of the closing date, subject to an automatic conversion into shares of common stock on the business day designated by the Corporation not to exceed five (5) business days following the effective date of listing of the shares of common stock on a recognized stock exchange in the United States, including but not limited to NASDAQ or the NYSE American; the Debentures bear an interest rate of 10% per annum, payable at the end of the one (1) year term or upon conversion of the Debenture.

The Debentures are unsecured and the use of proceeds from the Offering shall be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in cash or warrants or a combination of both.

The conversion rate is based on US$1.00 to CDN$1.38 as per the Bank of Canada conversion rate.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

