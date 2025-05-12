Anzeige
WKN: 867968 | ISIN: US0092071010 | Ticker-Symbol: GXT
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 08:00
16,000 Euro
+5,26 % +0,800
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Air T, Inc.: Air T to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference May 21-22, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is announcing, today, that it will be presenting at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference taking place May 21-22, 2025. Air T will be hosting a presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

The presentation will begin at 12:15PM ET on Thursday, May 22nd and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hYc9M8ZISjCjKWLN0spBCw. Air T will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

NOTE REGARDING STAKEHOLDER QUESTIONS

If you have questions related to this release or other Air T matters, please use our interactive Q&A capability, through Slido.com, accessible from our website, to submit your questions. We intend to keep that link open and available for shareholder questions. Questions submitted through Slido will be answered "live" and in writing at our Annual Meeting, and via a written response on a quarterly basis. Note that legal and pragmatic requirements restrict us from answering every question posted, yet we intend to address all reasonable and relevant questions with a written answer.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing and sales, commercial jet engines and parts, and corporate and other. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.net. The information on our website is available for information purposes only and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

ABOUT SIDOTI EVENTS, LLC ("EVENTS") AND SIDOTI & COMPANY, LLC ("SIDOTI")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

CONTACT:

Katrina Philp
kphilp@airt.net

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/air-t-to-present-at-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-may-21-22-2025-1026800

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
