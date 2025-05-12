Air T, Inc.: Air T to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference May 21-22, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is announcing, today, that it will be presenting at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference taking place May 21-22, 2025. Air T will be hosting a presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

The presentation will begin at 12:15PM ET on Thursday, May 22nd and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hYc9M8ZISjCjKWLN0spBCw. Air T will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

NOTE REGARDING STAKEHOLDER QUESTIONS

If you have questions related to this release or other Air T matters, please use our interactive Q&A capability, through Slido.com, accessible from our website, to submit your questions. We intend to keep that link open and available for shareholder questions. Questions submitted through Slido will be answered "live" and in writing at our Annual Meeting, and via a written response on a quarterly basis. Note that legal and pragmatic requirements restrict us from answering every question posted, yet we intend to address all reasonable and relevant questions with a written answer.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing and sales, commercial jet engines and parts, and corporate and other. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.net. The information on our website is available for information purposes only and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

ABOUT SIDOTI EVENTS, LLC ("EVENTS") AND SIDOTI & COMPANY, LLC ("SIDOTI")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business.

CONTACT:

Katrina Philp

kphilp@airt.net

