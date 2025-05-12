Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) (the "Company"), announces the appointment of Mr. Cheuk Chung (Billy) Chan as CEO of the Company. Mr. Chan has been serving as the director of Company since the listing of the Company and has expertise as a capital markets and corporate finance professional with over 20 years of experience in investments, mergers and acquisitions group projects. Billy graduated from York University in Ontario, Canada, and has served in top-tier private banks and asset management companies with extensive practical experience in managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients and handling various international M&A transactions.

Mr. Ron Ozols has resigned as CEO effective May 12, 2025, but remains a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Ozols for his past contributions as CEO and looks forward to continuing to work with Mr. Ozols in the role of director.

Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.

Disclaimers:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251740

SOURCE: Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.