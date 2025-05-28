Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) ("Resource Centrix" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is applying for having its common shares trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must meet $0.01 bid test and may not be in bankruptcy.

Mr. Cheuk Chung (Billy) Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "This upcoming application to trade in the OTCQB® Venture Market marks another important step in our strategy to enhance visibility, improve liquidity, and broaden our shareholder base in the United States. We will continue to execute on our growth plans and deliver long-term value to existing and prospective investors with increased transparency and accessibility."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "RECE". The trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to several approvals, including by the OTC Markets Group and the satisfaction of all applicable OTCQB standards. Shareholders will be updated on the status of the Company's progress as more information becomes available.

Disclaimers:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca . This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253723

SOURCE: Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.