BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $27.15 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $27.19 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.Excluding items, GigaCloud Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $271.906 million from $251.077 million last year.GigaCloud Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $27.15 Mln. vs. $27.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $271.906 Mln vs. $251.077 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $275 - $305 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX