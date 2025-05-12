Garland, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Cenatex Holdings, LLC ("Cenatex"), a Texas limited liability company, purchased an aggregate of 500 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $0.1994 USD per Common Share, for an aggregate cost of $99.70 USD (the "Purchase"). In addition to this purchase, on May 5, Joint Actors Barry Hugghins, Barry Hugghins Individual Retirement Account, and Patricia Hugghins Individual Retirement Account transferred ownership of a total of 1,120,820 of their common shares to Cenatex.

Immediately prior to the Purchase, Cenatex owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 3,700,540 Common Shares, representing 13.999% of the 26,432,981 shares issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Purchase, Cenatex owned and had control and direction of 3,701,040 Common Shares, representing 14.0016% of the 26,432,981 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Joint Actors transferred their Common Shares to Cenatex so that the holdings could be more easily managed. Cenatex purchased the additional Common Shares as a result of an investment decision, and based on current market conditions, Cenatex may, in the future, further increase or decrease its shareholdings in Bri-Chem, as circumstances warrant, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Any transaction that Cenatex may pursue may be made at any time, and from time to time, without prior notice, and will depend on a variety of factors, including, and without limitation, the price and availability of common shares of Bri-Chem, subsequent developments affecting Bri-Chem, its business and prospects, other investments and business opportunities available to Cenatex, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, compliance with applicable securities laws, and other factors deemed relevant by Cenatex and joint actors.

