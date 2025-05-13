CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release April figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, sales sank 0.8 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year.Japan will provide April numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year - easing from 0.4 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year in March.Australia will see Q1 data for wage prices; in the three months prior, wage prices were up 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year.South Korea will release April numbers for unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed on Tuesday for Wesak Day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX