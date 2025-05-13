NMD Pharma to present compelling preclinical data highlighting the potential of ClC-1 ion channel inhibition to improve disease symptoms and progression in MuSK myasthenia gravis at the MGFA International Conference on Myasthenia and Relate

NMD Pharma to present compelling preclinical data highlighting the potential of ClC-1 ion channel inhibition to improve disease symptoms and progression in MuSK myasthenia gravis at the MGFA International Conference on Myasthenia and Related Disorders

The Company continues to progress its Phase 2b clinical study in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) patients who are AChR and MuSK antibody positive, investigating the potential of NMD670 and its unique skeletal-muscle-targeted, non-immunomodulatory mechanism of action (MoA)





Aarhus, Denmark, 13 May 2025 - NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing novel and improved treatments for patients living with neuromuscular diseases, today announces that one abstract has been accepted for oral presentation, and multiple abstracts selected for poster presentation, at the influential 15thAnnual Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, taking place from 13-15 May in The Hague, Netherlands.

In the oral presentation, NMD Pharma will present data detailing the positive effects of its novel, orally bioavailable, skeletal muscle-specific chloride ion channel (ClC-1) inhibitor in a muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) myasthenia gravis (MG) rat model. MuSK-MG is a rare and frequently more severe type of MG, with an acute onset that primarily affects the facial-bulbar muscles and can cause frequent occurrences of respiratory crisis. As expected, and demonstrated in previous animal models of MG and other neuromuscular diseases, NMD Pharma's small molecule ClC-1 inhibitor had a positive effect on electromyography (EMG), as well as muscle function in a blinded study. Additionally, evidence of improved lung function, with higher body weight and increased survival, were observed in the ClC-1 treated group relative to vehicle. The presentation will also describe interesting evidence supporting ClC-1 inhibition as a direct or indirect facilitator of reinnervation or attenuation of the denervation process. Supported by findings detailed in poster presentations, these results confirm the translational potential of ClC-1 inhibition in improving symptoms for neuromuscular diseases.

In the poster presentations, NMD Pharma authors provide additional post-hoc responder data from the completed Phase 2a proof-of-mechanism clinical study with NMD670 in MG and present the study design and status update of the ongoing phase 2b dose finding study. Posters will also describe the ClC-1 ion channel as a therapeutic target in NMJ disorders and additional characterization of the MuSK Myasthenia rat model.

Oral and poster presentation

Session: 8b: Models for MG and Translational Research

Title: Skeletal muscle targeted ClC-1 ion channel inhibitor improves skeletal muscle function and respiratory function in a rat model of MuSK-MG

Presenter/Authors: M. Skals, J. J. Morgen, M.B. Skov, N. Huus, N. M. Kelly, M. Broch-Lips

Date and Time: Wednesday, 14 May, 3:30-5:00pm CEST

Poster presentations

Session: Welcome Reception and Poster Session

Title: The Skeletal Muscle Specific Chloride-1 ion channel (ClC-1) regulates the muscle's ability to activate and therefore represents a viable complementary therapeutic target to immunosuppressants and immunomodulatory agents

Authors: Martin Skov, Jesper Emil Jakobsgaard, Jeanette Morgen, Martin Broch-Lips, Marianne Skals, Nete Huus, Nicholas Kelly, Vera Kiyasova, Thomas Groennebaek, Thomas K. Petersen, Thomas H. Pedersen

Date and Time: Tuesday, 13 May, 5:00-7:00pm CEST

Session: Welcome Reception and Poster Session

Title: Phase 2b study design for NMD670, a First-in-Class ClC-1 Inhibitor in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: the SYNAPSE-MG dose-finding Study

Authors: Thomas S. Grønnebæk, Teresa Gidaro, Thomas Breuer, Jitendra Gupte, Claire Sampson, Vera Kiyasova, Thomas H. Pedersen

Date and Time: Tuesday, 13 May, 5:00-7:00pm CEST

Session: Welcome Reception and Poster Session

Title: Post-hoc responder analyses from the proof-of-mechanism study of NMD670 in Patients with Myasthenia Gravis

Authors: Thomas S. Grønnebæk, Teresa Gidaro, Thomas Breuer, Jitendra Gupte, Claire Sampson, Vera Kiyasova, Thomas H. Pedersen

Date and Time: Tuesday, 13 May, 5:00-7:00pm CEST

Session: Poster Session

Title: Extensive phenotyping of a rat MuSK myasthenia gravis model - From neuromuscular in vivo function to molecular properties

Authors: Jesper Emil Jakobsgaard, Martin Brandhøj Skov, Marianne Skals, Pernille Bogetofte Thomasen, Jeanette Jeppesen Morgen, Nete Huus, Anders Findsen, Jeppe Winther, Martin Broch-Lips, Kristian Vissing, Thomas K. Pedersen Johan Palmfeldt, Thomas H. Pedersen

Date and Time: Wednesday, 14 May, 5:00-7:00pm CEST

NMD Pharma's novel, orally bioavailable skeletal muscle specific ClC-1 inhibitor, NMD670 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) following positive results from a Phase 2a proof-of-mechanism study. Additionally, the company is conducting two separate Phase 2 trials in patients living with spinal muscular atrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

The gMG Phase 2b study, which initiated in June 2024, is a dose range-finding, double-blinded, placebo controlled study of NMD670 over 21 days in gMG patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor

Generalized myasthenia gravis patients who are AChR or MuSK antibody positive in the US and Europe are encouraged to participate in the study. Further information and a list of currently active investigational sites can be obtained via email at contact@nmdpharma.com.

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a first-in-class platform of small molecule therapies selectively targeting the skeletal muscle chloride ion channel.

About NMD670

NMD670 is NMD Pharma's lead development program. It is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of the skeletal muscle specific chloride ion channel 1 (CIC-1). NMD Pharma has demonstrated that CIC-1 inhibition amplifies the muscle's responsiveness to weak signals, improving neuromuscular transmission and restores skeletal muscle function. This novel treatment approach has resulted in clinical evidence of CIC-1 inhibition in myasthenia gravis (MG) and preclinical evidence in spinal muscular atrophy, Charcot-Marie Tooth (CMT) disease and sarcopenia. NMD670 has also been granted orphan-drug designation by the U.S. FDA for treatment of generalised MG and CMT.