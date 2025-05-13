Cantargia Publishes Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - Cantargia (Cantargia AB (publ); Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today announced its interim report for the first quarter of 2025.

"The first quarter of 2025 has been rich in positive news for Cantargia. We continue to progress on all fronts, with strong news flow on all our projects and ongoing discussions regarding potential transactions that can be transformative for Cantargia. However, this has unfortunately been against a backdrop of macroeconomic turmoil and uncertainty which has weighed very heavily on biotech stock markets globally during the period", said Damian Marron, interim CEO of Cantargia.

Significant events in the first quarter

Damian Marron was appointed as interim CEO, following Göran Forsberg's resignation.

Cantargia presented promising phase 1 results from CAN10's first multiple-dose cohort, as well as feedback from the FDA and clinical experts.

The randomized phase 2 TRIFOUR study in triple-negative breast cancer was fully recruited.

The first patient was enrolled in Cantargia's leukemia study with nadunolimab.

Two abstracts on IL1RAP-ADC and nadunolimab's potential role in reducing chemotherapy induced neuropathy respectively will be presented at the AACR 2025 conference.

Significant events after the end of the period

Cantargia appointed Morten Lind Jensen as Chief Medical Officer.

Treatment resistant atopic dermatitis (AD) was selected as second indication for CAN10's phase 2 program.

Pharmacokinetic modelling using data from the single ascending dose groups and the first group receiving multiple subcutaneous doses of CAN10 confirms choice of every 4-week dosing in phase 2.

Financial information

First Quarter 2025 Net sales: SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Operating loss: SEK -45.0 M (-41.7)

Loss after tax: SEK -46.9 M (-37.0)

Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.19 (-0.20)

Equity/assets ratio: 59 (78) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 103.9 M (107.6)

Short-term investments: SEK 0.0 M (35.0)

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 13, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, where Cantargia's interim CEO, Damian Marron, Morten Lind Jensen (CMO), and Patrik Renblad (CFO), will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025 .

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051495 .

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact

Damian Marron, Interim CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-13 07:00 CEST.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

