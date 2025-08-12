Anzeige
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:21
0,243 Euro
-2,02 % -0,005
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2640,28311:08
12.08.2025 10:38 Uhr
Invitation to the Presentation of Cantargia's H1 2025 Report

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Cantargia (Cantargia AB (publ); Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) will publish the company's interim report for the first six months of 2025 on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on August 21, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, where Cantargia's interim CEO Damian Marron, CBO Ton Berkien, and CFO Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025 .

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q2-report-2025/dial-in .

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com .

For further information, please contact
Damian Marron, Interim CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

Invitation to the presentation of Cantargia's H1 2025 report

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-cantargias-h1-2025-report-1059552

