Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:14
0,646 Euro
-1,52 % -0,010
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.05.2025 07:26 Uhr
130 Leser
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB is Granted a Patent Expanding the Patent Protection for the Drug Candidate Mesdopetam in the US

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - Gothenburg, Sweden, May 13, 2025 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company has been granted an additional 'composition of matter patent' in the US covering the salt of mesdopetam intended for use in the forthcoming pharmaceutical product and the process of its manufacture. The now granted patent expands the already strong patent protection for mesdopetam, which is IRLAB's most advanced drug candidate.

"We are very pleased that the already strong patent protection for mesdopetam is being extended with a patent that protects a salt form of the active ingredient used in the clinical development of mesdopetam. The extended protection means that there is potential to extend the market exclusivity of the drug candidate all the way into the 2040s, which is incredibly positive for the value of mesdopetam," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO, IRLAB.

Mesdopetam has a significant clinical potential to address the extensive unmet medical needs associated with Parkinson's disease. The drug candidate is intended to treat people with Parkinson's who develop levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs), which affect more than 30 percent of all people living with the disease. This equates to more than 1.5 million affected individuals in the eight major markets worldwide.

Mesdopetam has previously been granted a substance patent, in all major markets globally and the new patent provides added protection and extended exclusivity in most of the major markets such as the USA, Europe and Japan. The newly approved patent (US 12,275,694B2) covers the salt of mesdopetam which is used in ongoing clinical development and expires in the 2040s. In the event of a possible extension of the patent period (en. Patent Term Extension; PTE), the exclusivity could potentially extend well into the 2040s. IRLAB has recently also been granted a corresponding patent in Australia, where the exclusivity potentially extends well into the early 2040s.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB is granted a patent expanding the patent protection for the drug candidate mesdopetam in the US

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlab-is-granted-a-patent-expanding-the-patent-protection-for-the-dru-1026989

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
