IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Appoints Gustaf Albèrt as the New Chief Financial Officer

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company has appointed Gustaf Albèrt as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the management team. He has a solid background from similar senior roles and will assume the position on November 17.

Gustaf Albèrt has extensive experience from senior financial roles and has, among other positions, served as CFO and Deputy CEO for Isofol Medical, Elanders Sweden, and most recently the biotech company Aqilion. He has previously worked as an authorized public accountant at Deloitte and holds a bachelor's degree in economics as well as a master's degree in international accounting and auditing from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

"We are pleased to have been able to so quickly complete the recruitment of a highly experienced and competent Chief Financial Officer for IRLAB. Gustaf Albèrt has a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by an innovative listed life science company, and I look forward to his contribution to our continued value creation," says IRLAB's CEO Kristina Torfgård.

Gustaf Albèrt succeeds Roy Jonebrant, who has served as interim CFO since September 1, 2025.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

