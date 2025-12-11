IRLAB Therapeutics: The European Patent Office Intends to Grant a New Patent for IRLAB's Mesdopetam

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A)(STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) intends to grant an additional patent for mesdopetam. The new patent covers various salt forms of the drug candidate.

"This new patent expands the already strong intellectual property portfolio for mesdopetam and provides important further protection for the drug candidate and its market exclusivity. Thus, the new patent supports the commercialization of mesdopetam and increases the project's inherentvalue," says IRLAB's CEO, Kristina Torfgård.

The EPO has issued a Notice of Intention to Grant, which means that the authority plans to issue the patent when the customary administrative procedures have been completed.

Mesdopetam has previously been granted composition-of-matter patents in most major markets worldwide, including China, the USA, Europe, and Japan with the potential of providing market exclusivity reaching into the mid-2040s across all major markets. IRLAB already holds granted composition-of-matter- patents protecting the salt form intended for use in the future pharmaceutical product in China, the USA, Japan, Australia, and Europe. This new patent protects several additional salt forms of mesdopetam, which further protects mesdopetam's exclusivity.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se



Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D

Phone: +46 730 75 77 01

E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

The European Patent Office intends to grant a new patent for IRLAB's mesdopetam.

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-european-patent-office-intends-to-grant-a-new-patent-for-irlabs-m-1116640