Donnerstag, 27.11.2025
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates in Redeye Technology & Life Science Day on December 3, 2025

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at the Redeye Technology & Life Science Day 2025 on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO, and Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, will participate in the event, delivering a 2-minute pitch followed by a Q&A session at 15:40 CET on December 3, 2025. The event is held at Redeye Headquarters, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, and will be live-streamed.

More information can be found on the event webpage at:
https://www.redeye.se/events/1111918/redeye-life-science-day-2025

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

IRLAB participates in Redeye Technology & Life Science Day on December 3, 2025

