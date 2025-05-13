PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Labor market statistics from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment and wage data for the first quarter. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent in the preceding period.At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases final inflation figures for April. Inflation is forecast to rise to 2.7 percent, as initially estimated, from 1.8 percent in March.In the meantime, current account figures are due from Turkey.At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to rise to +9.8 in May from -14.0 in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX