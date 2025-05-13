BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), a German property company, Tuesday reported adjusted earnings before tax or adjusted EBT of 187.6 million euros or 0.47 euros per share from continuing operations for the first quarter, higher than 141.3 million euros or 0.36 euros per share in comparable quarter last year.Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 35.3% to 220.8 million euros from 163.2 million euros last year.Profit for the period was 237.5 million euros, more than 100% up from 99.3 million euros a year ago.Additionally, the company has reiterated its full-year outlook.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX