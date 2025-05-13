TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) revealed earnings for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at JPY19.933 billion, or JPY112.10 per share. This compares with JPY19.831 billion, or JPY111.23 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to JPY316.831 billion from JPY276.080 billion last year.Internet Initiative Japan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY19.933 Bln. vs. JPY19.831 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY112.10 vs. JPY111.23 last year. -Revenue: JPY316.831 Bln vs. JPY276.080 Bln last year.Looking ahead, Internet Initiative Japan expects an increase in net profit and revenue for the first half and full year.For the six-month period to September 30, 2025, the company expects a net profit of JPY 9.400 billion with a year-over-year growth of 25.8 percent. Basic earnings per share are projected to be at JPY 53.13. Internet Initiative Japan anticipates its first-half revenue of JPY 158 billion, up 7.5 percent from the same period last year.For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company anticipates a net profit of JPY 23 billion, higher than the JPY 19.933 billion posted for the full-year to March 31, 2025. Basic income per share is projected to be at JPY 130.Internet Initiative Japan projects annual revenue of JPY 340 billion, up 7.3 percent year-on-year.For the full-year March 31, 2026, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 39 per share, higher than JPY 35 per share declared for the year that ended on March 31, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX