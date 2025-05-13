Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is pleased to acknowledge a significant milestone by its venture partner, Cykel AI PLC (LSE: CYK) ("Cykel") with the initial uptake in paid subscriptions for Lucy, Cykel's autonomous AI recruitment agent.

As reported by Cykel AI, (full release) the company has commenced monetization of its agentic recruitment solution with early adopters converting to paid subscribers across both Starter ($59/seat/month) and Pro ($249/seat/month) tiers. Usage analysis reveals that more than half of Lucy's task activity involves autonomous candidate sourcing-demonstrating strong early demand for AI-powered recruitment workflows.

Lucy is built on Cykel's proprietary TaskOS framework, a modular infrastructure for building scalable AI agents. This development follows the March beta launch of Samson, Cykel's AI research agent, and reinforces the company's mission to commercialize autonomous digital workers across verticals.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry, commented: "We are encouraged by the strong early traction Cykel AI is seeing in its subscription-based rollout of Lucy. The insights gained from real-world usage-especially the outsized demand for autonomous sourcing-underscore the value of targeted agentic workflows that solve acute business needs. Pioneer learnings from Lucy's early adoption help inform how we approach product-market fit and pricing strategies for our own beta-stage agents, such as Kora Pilot."

ABOUT CYKEL AI

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. The Company's expanding portfolio includes Lucy (recruitment), Samson (research analysis), and Eve (sales), all built on TaskOS - Cykel's proprietary AI agent infrastructure. Cykel's digital workers operate alongside human teams, enabling businesses of all sizes to transform their operations at scale. For further information, please contact: investors@cykel.ai

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, focused on developing and commercializing autonomous, revenue-generating AI agents. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Crowdform, Pioneer operates as a venture studio and IP incubator focused on AI agents at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the Solana ecosystem.

In 2025, Pioneer launched the private beta Korapilot.ai, its first direct-to-market product, offering an autonomous AI trading agent purpose-built for crypto markets. Kora pilot reflects Pioneer's strategy to bring agentic AI solutions from concept to commercialization.

In addition to in-house development, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

