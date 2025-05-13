CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to 94.84 against the yen and 1.7319 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.48 and 1.7412, respectively.The aussie advanced to 0.8958 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 4-day low of 0.8896.Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6417 and 1.0894 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6373 and 1.0873, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie, 0.66 against the greenback and 1.10 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX