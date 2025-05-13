BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to 0.5894 against the U.S. dollar and 87.08 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5861 and 86.90, respectively.Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.8861 from Monday's closing value of 1.8932.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.87 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX