COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - q.beyond AG (QBY.DE), an IT service provider based in Germany, on Tuesday announced narrower net loss for first quarter, despite 1 percent decline in revenue.For the first quarter, consolidated net loss narrowed to 0.3 million euros compared with 1.1 million euros last year.However, EBITDA increased 15 percent to 2.3 million euros from 2 million euros last year. EBIT loss narrowed by 64 percent to 0.4 million euros from 1.1 million euros the previous year.Revenue decreased 1 percent to 46.4 million euros from 47.1 million euros in the previous year's quarter.Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed the full-year forecast for 2025, which was announced previously in March. The company expects EBITDA to rise to between 12 million euros and 15 million euros. Annual revenue is expected to range between 184 million euros and 190 million euros, assuming Germany's economy recovers from recession.Monday, q.beyond had closed 0.43% higher at EUR 0.9240 on the XETRA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX