LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's reported first half statutory profit before tax from continuing operations of 19.5 million pounds compared to a loss before tax of 26.9 million pounds, prior year. Basic profit per share from continuing operations was 2.3 pence compared to a loss of 3.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax from continuing operations was 19.0 million pounds compared to a loss before tax of 0.2 million pounds. Basic underlying profit per share from continuing operations was 2.2 pence compared to nil pence.For the 26 weeks ended 29 March 2025, total revenue was at 427.4 million pounds compared to 428.1 million pounds, prior year. Like-for-like sales were up 1.3%.The Board confirmed that no interim dividend will be paid in respect of fiscal 2025.