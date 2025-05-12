VirTra, Inc.: VirTra Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Income Rises to $1.3 Million

Bookings Up 120% Year Over Year to $6.4 Million

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) ("VirTra" or the "Company"), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The financial statements are available on VirTra's website and here .

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights:

First quarter bookings totaled $6.4 million, a strong increase from $2.9 million in Q1 2024 and contributing to $33.4 million in bookings over the last twelve months, reflecting continued traction despite persistent federal funding uncertainty, including delayed disbursements and continuing resolutions.

Backlog totaled $21.2 million as of March 31, 2025, including $9.9 million in Capital, $5.8 million in Service, and $5.5 million in STEP contracts.

, including $9.9 million in Capital, $5.8 million in Service, and $5.5 million in STEP contracts. V-XR® product momentum increased , with two units sold to date and growing interest reflected in active quotes and customer engagement.

, with two units sold to date and growing interest reflected in active quotes and customer engagement. Reentered the GSA procurement program with bundled offerings to streamline purchases and reduce sales cycle friction across federal and municipal buyers.

with bundled offerings to streamline purchases and reduce sales cycle friction across federal and municipal buyers. Advanced development work under the U.S. Army's IVAS program , including expanded recoil kit validation and reliability testing in preparation for a potential production phase.

, including expanded recoil kit validation and reliability testing in preparation for a potential production phase. Maintained robust working capital at $35.3 million, positioning the Company for sustained growth and operational agility.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 % ? Total Revenue $7.2 $7.3 -3 % Gross Profit $5.2 $4.7 10 % Gross Margin 72.6% 64.2% N/A Net Income (Loss) $1.3 $0.5 N/A Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.04 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $1.7 $1.2 N/A

*The March 31, 2024 column reflects restated financials.

Management Commentary

VirTra CEO John Givens stated, "We started 2025 with improved operational execution and a solid backlog foundation, though bookings moderated quarter-over-quarter due to delays in federal budget disbursements, standard seasonality, and a more cautious demand environment across the law enforcement and defense sectors. These dynamics have reinforced the importance of programs like STEP, which provide affordable, recurring access to immersive training systems even when procurement cycles slow down. Our development efforts related to the U.S. Army's IVAS program also advanced during the quarter, including expanded recoil kit validation and reliability testing, which are key steps as we prepare for a potential transition into the production phase. Alongside this, demand for our V-XR platform continues to build, with the first delivery expected in Q2 and additional units already in process.

"With more focused sales and marketing functions, we're engaging priority agencies more directly and improving conversion across channels. As part of this effort, we reentered the General Services Administration (GSA) procurement program in Q1 with standardized product bundles, enabling eligible agencies to purchase directly from a federal catalog and reducing friction in the purchasing process. VirTra is positioned to convert opportunity into growth in the quarters ahead. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and aligning closely with the evolving training needs of our customers."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Note: Q1 2024 financials presented below reflect a restatement made in Q4 2024 to adjust the timing of revenue recognition associated with a 2021 international sale.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $7.2 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period. The 3% decrease was primarily driven by delayed deliveries on several customer orders booked in Q4 2024, which pushed revenue recognition into future quarters.

Gross profit for the first quarter improved to $5.2 million (73% of total revenue), compared to $4.7 million (64% of total revenue) in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin reflects a 25% decrease in cost of sales, highlighting the Company's operational efficiency gains and more favorable product mix.

Net operating expense for the first quarter was $3.8 million, a 6% decrease from $4.1 million in the prior year period. This decrease reflects ongoing cost discipline and optimization of internal resources while maintaining core growth initiatives.

Operating income for the first quarter more than doubled to $1.4 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the first quarter increased to $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share (based on 11.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), up from a restated $0.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased 22% to $1.7 million, up from $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $17.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $18.0 million at December 31, 2024. Working capital grew to $35.3 million, and the Company maintained a debt-light balance sheet, positioning it well for near- and long-term execution.

Financial Commentary

CFO Alanna Boudreau stated, "Our Q1 results reflect a steady shift in the right direction, with strong gross margins, disciplined cost management, and increased clarity on backlog conversion into future revenue. This greater visibility is supported by improved forecasting around STEP and capital orders, stronger contract structures, and more predictable customer delivery timelines. One key recent development was the enhancement of our STEP agreements, which now include full three-year commitments, converting what was previously uncertain renewal potential into reliable, recurring revenue, with renewal rates expected to continue around 95%.

"The steps we've taken over the past several quarters to improve execution and efficiency continue to gain traction and support our bottom-line results. With $17.6 million in cash and over $35 million in working capital, we remain well-positioned to pursue growth while navigating the timing uncertainties of government funding cycles. As new sales channels activate and V-XR adoption builds, we believe the Company is positioned for sustained top-line improvements throughout 2025."

Conference Call

VirTra's management will hold a conference call today (May 12, 2025) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra's Chief Executive Officer John Givens and Chief Financial Officer Alanna Boudreau will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra's investors regarding VirTra's financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra's industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra's results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase % 2025 2024 (restated) (Decrease) Change Net Income (Loss) $ 1,264,060 $ 468,196 $ 795,864 170 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 102,000 511,437 (409,437 ) (80 )% Depreciation and amortization 316,640 236,547 80,093 34 % Interest (net) (21,251 ) 54,575 75,826 139 % EBITDA 1,661,449 1,270,755 390,694 31 % Right of use amortization 41,864 127,893 (86,029 ) (67 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,703,313 $ 1,398,648 $ 304,665 22 %



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

VIRTRA, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,612,626 $ 18,040,827 Accounts receivable, net 8,905,570 8,005,452 Inventory, net 14,987,491 14,583,400 Unbilled revenue 2,108,976 2,570,441 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,616,686 1,273,115 Total current assets 45,231,349 44,473,235 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 16,318,615 16,204,663 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 395,231 437,095 Intangible assets, net 556,429 558,651 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 35,691 Other assets, long-term 148,177 148,177 Deferred tax asset, net 4,111,630 3,595,574 Total long-term assets 21,565,773 20,979,851 Total assets $ 66,797,122 $ 65,453,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,216,094 $ 957,384 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,094,053 1,253,544 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,006,591 657,114 Note payable, current 228,452 230,787 Operating lease liability, short-term 192,669 192,410 Deferred revenue, short-term 6,235,630 6,355,316 Total current liabilities 9,973,489 9,646,555 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 2,113,385 2,282,996 Note payable, long-term 7,504,157 7,567,536 Operating lease liability, long-term 221,628 265,111 Other long term liabilities - - Total long-term liabilities 9,839,170 10,115,643 Total liabilities 19,812,659 19,762,198 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,260,209 and 11,255,709 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,126 1,125 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 32,944,626 32,915,112 Retained Earnings 14,038,711 12,774,651 Total stockholders' equity 46,984,463 45,690,888 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,797,122 $ 65,453,086

VIRTRA, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (restated) Revenues: Net sales $ 7,160,247 $ 7,346,421 Total revenue 7,160,247 7,346,421 Cost of sales 1,963,367 2,632,257 Gross profit 5,196,880 4,714,164 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,219,950 3,370,422 Research and development 609,127 693,380 Net operating expense 3,829,077 4,063,802 Income from operations 1,367,803 650,362 Other income (expense): Other income 72,010 396,693 Other (expense) (73,753 ) (67,422 ) Net other income (expense) (1,743 ) 329,271 Income before provision for income taxes 1,366,060 979,633 Provision for income taxes 102,000 511,437 Net income $ 1,264,060 $ 468,196 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,162,037 10,959,298 Diluted 11,162,037 10,961,188