Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924039 | ISIN: US4269271098 | Ticker-Symbol: XHC
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:01
8,450 Euro
+3,68 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,75011:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 22:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBRA Affirms Ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp

Finanznachrichten News

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) (the "Company"), parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") affirmed the Company's senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term debt rating of K2. KBRA also affirmed deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the Bank. They graded the outlook of the long-term ratings for both the Company and the Bank as stable on May 9, 2025.

"I am pleased to see that KBRA's latest ratings report highlights our disciplined and conservative approach to liquidity and capital management, as it shielded the Company during the more uncertain credit and liquidity environment in recent years," said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. "They also recognized our solid credit quality position due to our prudent underwriting and robust monitoring."

The complete KBRA press release on Heritage Commerce Corp is available on KBRA's website, https://www.krollbondratings.com. The KBRA press release, credit ratings, and analysis constitute part of the information contained therein are, and must be construed solely as, statements of opinion of KBRA and not statements of fact or recommendations of KBRA or the Company to purchase, sell or hold any of the Company's securities.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

For additional information, email:
InvestorRelations@herbank.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.