Landsea Homes Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Home sales revenue increased 2.3% to $299.4 million

New home deliveries increased 27.3% to 643 homes

Net new home orders of 679 increased 11.1%

Home sales gross margin of 13.0%, adjusted home sales gross margin of 20.0%

Book value per share of $18.14



DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company") announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax loss of $9.9 million, net loss of $7.1 million or $0.20 loss per share, and gross margin of 13.0%. The Company reported an adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure) of $1.7 million or $0.05 loss per share and adjusted gross margin of 20.0%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $0.7 million with net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 earnings per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $3.5 million, or $0.10 earnings per share and adjusted gross margin was 19.4%.

Operating Results

Total revenue was $310.8 million in the first quarter, up 6% compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a 27% increase in homes closed partially offset by a 20% decrease in average selling price as Texas, Florida, and Colorado, which have lower average selling prices than California contributed to our growth in volume and represent a larger portion of our portfolio.

New homes delivered increased 27.3% to 643 homes at an average sales price of $466,000, compared to 505 homes delivered at an average sales price of $579,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Net new home orders were up 11.1% to 679 homes with a dollar value of $317.8 million, an average sales price of $468,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.0 sales per active community. This compares to 611 homes with a dollar value of $336.9 million, an average sales price of $551,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 9% as compared to 10% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 426 homes with a dollar value of $230.8 million and an average sales price of $542,000 at March 31, 2025. This compares to 623 homes with a dollar value of $380.0 million and an average sales price of $610,000 at March 31, 2024.

Total lots owned or controlled at March 31, 2025, were 10,516 compared to 10,349 at March 31, 2024. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 55% of our lots at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 45% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 13.0%, or 13.5% excluding the $1.5 million inventory impairment on one of our DFW assets, compared to 14.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased 60 bps to 20.0% compared to 19.4% in the prior year period. The decrease in home sales gross margin was primarily attributed to higher discounts and incentives offered to buyers coupled with higher interest costs and costs of purchase accounting adjustments for inventory acquired in recent business combinations.

Net loss attributable to Landsea Homes was $7.3 million compared to net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $0.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.7 million compared to adjusted net income of $3.5 million in the prior year period. Net loss per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.20, compared to earnings per diluted share $0.01 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.05 compared to adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.10 in the first quarter of 2024.

EBITDA was $6.2 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.5 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of $256.3 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $52.3 million and $204.0 million in availability under the Company's $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $727.5 million compared to $725.4 million at December 31, 2024.

Landsea Homes' ratio of debt to capital was 52.1% at March 31, 2025, and the Company's net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 48.3% at March 31, 2025.

Stock Repurchase

Under its stock repurchase program, Landsea Homes may purchase its common stock in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company's common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,740 $ 53,322 Cash held in escrow 15,563 3,921 Real estate inventories 1,326,498 1,339,082 Due from affiliates 553 419 Goodwill 155,597 155,597 Other assets 147,431 148,996 Total assets $ 1,682,382 $ 1,701,337 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 86,966 $ 86,348 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 197,703 212,645 Due to affiliates 887 881 Line of credit facility, net 195,330 194,435 Senior notes, net 532,177 530,919 Total liabilities 1,013,063 1,025,228 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,798,858 issued and 36,402,863 outstanding as of March 31, 2025, 41,712,850 issued and 36,316,855 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 462,709 462,363 Retained earnings 197,561 204,815 Total stockholders' equity 660,274 667,182 Noncontrolling interests 9,045 8,927 Total equity 669,319 676,109 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,682,382 $ 1,701,337

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 299,373 $ 292,592 Lot sales and other 11,438 1,449 Total revenues 310,811 294,041 Cost of sales Home sales 260,515 248,897 Lot sales and other 10,728 1,683 Total cost of sales 271,243 250,580 Gross margin Home sales 38,858 43,695 Lot sales and other 710 (234 ) Total gross margin 39,568 43,461 Sales and marketing expenses 23,952 18,488 General and administrative expenses 26,813 26,082 Total operating expenses 50,765 44,570 Loss from operations (11,197 ) (1,109 ) Other income, net 1,300 1,813 Pretax (loss) income (9,897 ) 704 Benefit for income taxes (2,808 ) (30 ) Net (loss) income (7,089 ) 734 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 165 544 Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ (7,254 ) $ 190 (Loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,334,207 36,279,679 Diluted 36,334,207 36,798,722

Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 185 $ 78,895 $ 426 183 $ 78,741 $ 430 1 % - % (1 )% California 65 49,010 754 146 131,894 903 (55 )% (63 )% (17 )% Colorado 29 12,735 439 17 8,854 521 71 % 44 % (16 )% Florida 238 110,591 465 157 72,355 461 52 % 53 % 1 % Texas 126 48,142 382 2 748 374 6,200 % 6,336 % 2 % Total 643 $ 299,373 $ 466 505 $ 292,592 $ 579 27 % 2 % (20 )%

Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 189 $ 80,704 $ 427 3.8 233 $ 103,515 $ 444 3.6 (19 )% (22 )% (4 )% 6 % California 84 59,121 704 2.6 107 108,325 1,012 3.7 (21 )% (45 )% (30 )% (30 )% Colorado 33 15,897 482 3.7 23 10,871 473 3.8 43 % 46 % 2 % (3 )% Florida 216 99,639 461 2.9 236 109,533 464 2.7 (8 )% (9 )% (1 )% 7 % Texas 157 62,451 398 2.6 12 4,695 391 13.3 1,208 % 1,230 % 2 % (80 )% Total 679 $ 317,812 $ 468 3.0 611 $ 336,939 $ 551 3.3 11 % (6 )% (15 )% (9 )%

Average Selling Communities Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

2024

% Change Arizona 16.7 21.3 (22 )% California 10.7 9.7 10 % Colorado 3.0 2.0 50 % Florida 24.7 29.3 (16 )% Texas 20.3 0.3 6,667 % Total 75.4 62.6 20 %

Backlog March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 74 $ 35,509 $ 480 146 $ 66,207 $ 453 (49 )% (46 )% 6 % California 49 35,588 726 122 134,601 1,103 (60 )% (74 )% (34 )% Colorado 10 6,566 657 20 9,557 478 (50 )% (31 )% 37 % Florida 205 114,330 558 325 165,662 510 (37 )% (31 )% 9 % Texas 88 38,842 441 10 3,947 395 780 % 884 % 12 % Total 426 $ 230,835 $ 542 623 $ 379,974 $ 610 (32 )% (39 )% (11 )%

Lots Owned or Controlled March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Lots Owned

Lots Controlled

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Controlled

Total

% Change Arizona 1,211 1,654 2,865 1,505 1,462 2,967 (3 )% California 716 825 1,541 569 1,200 1,769 (13 )% Colorado 213 280 493 168 125 293 68 % Florida 1,255 1,485 2,740 1,800 1,770 3,570 (23 )% Texas 1,315 1,562 2,877 202 1,548 1,750 64 % Total 4,710 5,806 10,516 4,244 6,105 10,349 2 %

Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, real estate inventories impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

% 2024

% (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 299,373 100.0 % $ 292,592 100.0 % Cost of home sales 260,515 87.0 % 248,897 85.1 % Home sales gross margin 38,858 13.0 % 43,695 14.9 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 13,878 4.6 % 10,557 3.6 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment 1,500 0.5 % - - % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 54,236 18.1 % 54,252 18.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 5,619 1.9 % 2,456 0.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 59,855 20.0 % $ 56,708 19.4 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax (benefit) expense, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs, and (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (7,089 ) $ 734 Benefit for income taxes (2,808 ) (30 ) Interest in cost of sales 13,915 10,570 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,148 1,320 EBITDA 6,166 12,594 Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs 1,525 256 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 5,619 2,456 Transaction costs 211 1,728 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,521 $ 17,034

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company at the time and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our prior parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, transaction costs, and real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, and is tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our prior parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest. In the comparable prior period, we did not adjust for abandoned project costs or transaction costs. We have made that change to be more consistent with our adjusted EBITDA add-backs. We adjusted the prior period presented herein to maintain comparability between the periods.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ (7,254 ) $ 190 Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs 1,525 256 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 9 29 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 5,619 2,456 Transaction costs 211 1,728 Total adjustments 7,364 4,469 Tax-effected adjustments(1) 5,521 3,315 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ (1,733 ) $ 3,505 Earnings per share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.01 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.10 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.10 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,334,207 36,279,679 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,334,207 36,798,722

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.