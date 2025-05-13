Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2025 07:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBA SA: IBA launches CASSY, a new compact radiochemistry module to enhance efficiency in radiopharmaceuticals production

Finanznachrichten News

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 13 May 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, today announces the launch of CASSY®, a compact synthesizer designed to streamline radiopharmaceutical production processes. This new IBA solution is set to transform the way radiometals and radiotracers are produced.

CASSY®, Compact Automated Scalable SYnthesis, enhances efficiency in radiopharmaceuticals production especially radiometals, thanks to seamless integration into laboratory workflows, user-friendly interfaces and versatility for both purification and radiolabelling.

Its compact design enables up to six units to be stacked in a single standard hot cell. This feature not only saves valuable space but also increases overall production potential, making it ideal for laboratories with limited space. Additionally, CASSY®'s versatility in handling a wide range of radioisotopes ensures it meets the diverse needs of today's research and clinical requirements, providing adaptability for future innovations such as radiotheranostics.

CASSY® uses specific cassettes from Fluidomica, an integrated IBA company specialized in the development, production, and sales of disposable cassettes for single use in radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing. CASSY®'s cassettes are provided with all necessary components for processes: reagents, connections, and ancillaries.

Charles Kumps, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions, stated, " The introduction of CASSY® represents a pivotal advancement in our dedication to theranostic innovation. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, CASSY® is engineered to enhance the production of radiometals. I am proud to announce that CASSY® is a game changer for radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing, delivering superior quality and more dependable results for patients."

IBA continues to lead the radiopharmaceuticals industry with its dedication to innovation and excellence. The introduction of CASSY® is a testament to the company's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare and patient outcomes worldwide.

***Ends***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB)

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

IBA
Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

For media and investor enquiries:
ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Chris Welsh
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com


