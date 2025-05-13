BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Reports Expanded Research, Development and Commercialization Capability with Centralized Munich Laboratory

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a bioscience company specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce the integration of its research, development and commercialization activities to the Gen-Plus GmbH & Co. KG (Gen-Plus) Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) in Munich, Germany. The move provides BioNxt with enhanced R&D capabilities, collaboration opportunities, and accelerated innovation potential within a major European biotech hub.

The Company seeks to leverage the advanced and innovative infrastructure of the Gen-Plus Laboratory and harness the facility's 1,000 square meters of state-of-the-art space designed for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and GMP-compliant processes. The lab's specialized equipment, including advanced technologies for solid and semi-solid dosage forms and capabilities in drug printing, will empower BioNxt to maximize the potential of its proprietary drug delivery systems, neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, and next-generation biomedical technologies.

In the coming weeks, BioNxt and Gen-Plus will be working together closely and focused on the development and commercialization of the Company's lead product, BNT23001, a sublingual thin-film formulation of Cladribine for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). Preparation activities for the planned human bioequivalence study include placebo trials, product and technology transfer, upscaling of manufacturing, and analytical validation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient.

About Gen-Plus GmbH & Co. KG

Gen-Plus, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a premier Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) with over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical formulation and development. The company operates a 1,000-square-meter state-of-the-art laboratory equipped for handling high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and licensed for GMP-compliant production, including narcotics.

Gen-Plus specializes in developing solid and semi-solid dosage forms, transdermal patches, and oral thin films, offering end-to-end services from feasibility studies to clinical trial supply production. The company leverages advanced technologies such as hot-melt extrusion, drug printing, and amorphization of APIs to deliver comprehensive pharmaceutical solutions.

Committed to innovation, Gen-Plus collaborates with leading European research institutions and biotech companies to drive advancements in pharmaceutical solutions. The company's expertise and cutting-edge infrastructure make it a trusted partner in accelerating drug development and commercialization.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization e?orts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

