BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Secures Innovative Chaperone Technology to Enhance Oral Thin-Film Drug Delivery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a bioscience innovator specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, today announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") outlining a proposed transaction pursuant to which BioNxt would secure exclusive rights to advanced drug chaperone technology for oral dissolvable applications from a third-party biotechnology developer focused on chaperone-enabled delivery systems.

The proposed transaction is intended to significantly enhance BioNxt's proprietary oral dissolvable thin-film (ODF) platform through the acquisition and integration of variable-affinity drug chaperone technology. BioNxt believes that securing these rights has the potential to enhance drug stability, absorption efficiency, and overall formulation performance in sublingual and buccal delivery-key value drivers for reformulating approved drugs, expanding lifecycle management opportunities, and strengthening platform differentiation, particularly in neurological and other chronic disease indications. The newly secured drug delivery technology is expected to target and enhance the performance of BioNxt's oral thin-film platform by improving stability, absorption efficiency, and delivery consistency.

"This initiative is strategically important for BioNxt," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of BioNxt Solutions Inc. "By securing rights to chaperone-enabled delivery technology, we are strengthening our oral thin-film platform and expanding the range of drug candidates that can be effectively reformulated into fast-dissolving, swallow-free formats, including therapies for neurological diseases where consistent absorption and patient adherence are critical. This supports a scalable, IP-driven growth strategy and enhances our long-term commercial potential."

Chaperone-Enabled Targeted Delivery: Enhancing Drug Performance

Chaperone-enabled delivery is being developed as a novel formulation and delivery approach designed to improve the performance of drug formulations through more controlled and consistent delivery at the site of administration. The technology is intended to support greater stability, absorption efficiency, and predictability of drug exposure, while preserving the integrity of the underlying active pharmaceutical ingredient.

This approach has potential applicability across a broad range of therapeutic areas where reliable dosing, tolerability, and patient adherence are critical. These include neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, dementia, and major depressive disorder; autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and diabetes; infectious diseases, including bacterial and fungal infections such as tuberculosis; as well as oncology applications, particularly solid tumors where improved delivery consistency may be relevant.

Importantly, chaperone-enabled delivery does not involve chemical modification of the drug itself. Instead, it is intended to enhance formulation and delivery performance, while enabling the creation of new intellectual property around drug delivery, formulation design, and targeted application.

Advancing Oral Thin-Film Technology

Oral thin films offer significant advantages over traditional solid oral dosage forms, including rapid disintegration, improved patient adherence, and the potential to bypass first-pass metabolism. These attributes are especially relevant in neurological diseases, where swallowing difficulties, dosing fatigue, and variable absorption can significantly impact treatment outcomes. However, the fast-dissolving environment of the oral cavity also presents technical challenges, such as limited dosing capacity, short absorption windows, and sensitivity to drug stability and solubility.

By integrating the secured chaperone technology into its ODF formulations, BioNxt aims to improve drug stability and targeted delivery performance during storage and rapid dissolution, enhance absorption efficiency without increasing dose, and expand the range of active pharmaceutical ingredients that can be reformulated into thin films. BioNxt believes this technology represents a meaningful evolution of its oral thin-film platform, strengthening platform differentiation, intellectual property positioning, and long-term lifecycle management strategies.

Potential Therapeutic Applications

The secured chaperone-enabled delivery technology is intended as a broad, scalable platform with potential application across oncology (including solid tumors such as breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancer), neurological and neurodegenerative diseases (including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, dementia, and major depressive disorder), selected bacterial and fungal infections, and autoimmune diseases.

IP Ownership, Optionality, and Platform Economics

Pursuant to the LOI, BioNxt would secure exclusive rights to the chaperone technology for oral dissolvable applications, with all related intellectual property owned by BioNxt within the defined field of use. The proposed transaction contemplates a development roadmap including prototype development and future patent filings in key jurisdictions, including Europe and the United States, reinforcing BioNxt's long-term intellectual property strategy in targeted drug delivery.

In addition, the LOI provides BioNxt with a right of first refusal to evaluate the acquisition of rights for non-oral delivery formats, highlighting longer-term platform optionality beyond ODFs. BioNxt intends to fund all development activities internally and continue executing a platform-driven commercialization strategy, including licensing and co-development opportunities.

The proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that such agreements will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery platforms, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. Its proprietary platforms include sublingual thin films, transdermal patches, oral tablets, and a new targeted chemotherapy platform designed to deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors while reducing side effects.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF andtrades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 780-818-6422Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding " Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation and significance of the Company's preclinical study results; the potential advantages of BioNxt's sublingual oral dissolvable film (ODF) technology; the planned progression into human pharmacokinetic and bioequivalence studies; the potential applicability of the Company's drug-delivery platforms to additional therapeutic indications; and statements regarding future development, regulatory, commercialization, licensing, or partnering activities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Such information is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, scientific and preclinical development risks; the possibility that results observed in animal studies may not be predictive of human outcomes; the timing, cost, conduct, and results of future studies or clinical trials; manufacturing and scale-up risks; reliance on third-party service providers; regulatory and approval risks; intellectual property risks; competitive developments; and general economic and capital market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, BioNxt undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

