WKN: 657846 | ISIN: US2852331022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
12.05.25 | 20:33
4,290 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 22:30 Uhr
Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  • First quarter revenue of $2,239,000
  • Gross Margin of 48.4%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $10.0 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data



Q1 FY25


Q1 FY24


Change

Net Sales


$

2,239


$

2,244


(0.2)

%

Gross Margin



48.4

%


48.1

%

30

Bps

Operating Loss


$

(169)


$

(100)


(69.0)

%

Operating Margin



(7.6)

%


(4.5)

%

(310)

bps

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit


$

(81)


$

16


(606.3)

%

Income (Loss) Per Share (diluted)


$

(0.02)


$

0.00


(100.0)

%

"We are pleased to report first quarter revenue of $2,239,000, down 0.2% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "The decrease was driven primarily by reduced sales of HazardPROTM wireless product sales, partially offset by an increase in sales of wired sensor products."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31




2025


2024


Net sales

$

2,239


$

2,244


Cost of goods sold


1,155



1,164


Gross profit


1,084



1,080









Operating expenses


1,253



1,180









Operating loss


(169)



(100)









Non-operating income


88



116









Income (loss) before income taxes


(81)



16









Benefit from income taxes


(17)



5









Net income (loss)

$

(64)


$

11









Income (loss) per share - diluted

$

(0.02)


$

0.00


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,449,021



3,428,021











Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(in thousands)



March 31


December 31



2025


2024


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

9,974


$

10,004


Trade receivables, net


1,505



1,309


Inventories, net


2,010



1,964


Other current assets


250



197


Total current assets


13,739



13,474









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


460



501


Property and equipment, net


887



910


Total assets

$

15,086


$

14,885























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

786


$

552


Total current liabilities


786



552









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


344



344


Additional paid-in capital


2,391



2,360


Retained earnings


11,565



11,629


Total stockholders' equity


14,300



14,333









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,086


$

14,885


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
