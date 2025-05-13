AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation accelerated as initially estimated in April to the highest level in four months, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 4.1 percent in April, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on May 2.The price development of airline tickets contributed most to the increase in inflation, as international flights were 20.8 percent more expensive than last year.The annual price growth in utilities accelerated to 4.5 percent from 4.0 percent, and inflation based on transportation rose to 1.9 percent from 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a steady pace of 3.9 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.0 percent in April.Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 4.1 percent from 3.4 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX