SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Microsoft to integrate SAP data into Microsoft Sentinel. The integration enables SecurityBridge to seamlessly share SAP security events with Microsoft Sentinel's cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM)-enhancing the visibility to detect and respond to threats across SAP landscapes when it matters.

"This close collaboration represents a significant advancement in SAP security. Combining our SAP-native cybersecurity platform with Microsoft Sentinel's capabilities makes complex SAP security events accessible and actionable for all security teams, ultimately supplying customers with the knowledge to better secure SAP systems from threats," said Ivan Mans, CTO Co-Founder, SecurityBridge.

SAP systems are integral to many organizations, managing critical business processes and sensitive data. However, protecting these systems against cyber threats has traditionally been challenging due to their complexity and the specialized nature of SAP applications. The combination of SecurityBridge and Microsoft Sentinel delivers these benefits to SAP customers:

AI-Powered Security Intelligence: Combine Microsoft Sentinel's machine learning and Microsoft Security Copilot capabilities with SecurityBridge's SAP security insights to identify sophisticated attack patterns across your environment.

Combine Microsoft Sentinel's machine learning and Microsoft Security Copilot capabilities with SecurityBridge's SAP security insights to identify sophisticated attack patterns across your environment. Comprehensive SAP Security Coverage : Enhance Microsoft Sentinel's native SAP monitoring with SecurityBridge's specialized vulnerability management and ABAP code scanning capabilities, delivering deeper protection for your SAP landscape.

: Enhance Microsoft Sentinel's native SAP monitoring with SecurityBridge's specialized vulnerability management and ABAP code scanning capabilities, delivering deeper protection for your SAP landscape. Unified Threat Detection: By forwarding security events to Microsoft Sentinel, organizations can consolidate SAP security data with other security information, providing a unified view of the threat landscape in Microsoft's Unified SecOps Platform. This holistic approach ensures that critical SAP security events are centrally monitored and managed.

By forwarding security events to Microsoft Sentinel, organizations can consolidate SAP security data with other security information, providing a unified view of the threat landscape in Microsoft's Unified SecOps Platform. This holistic approach ensures that critical SAP security events are centrally monitored and managed. Enhanced SOC Efficiency: The integration empowers Security Operations Centers (SOCs) with actionable insights into SAP applications, bridging the gap between IT and SAP security. Security analysts can now access easily understandable and decision-enabling SAP security events, reducing complexity and improving response times.

The integration empowers Security Operations Centers (SOCs) with actionable insights into SAP applications, bridging the gap between IT and SAP security. Security analysts can now access easily understandable and decision-enabling SAP security events, reducing complexity and improving response times. Scalable and Flexible Deployment: The solution supports complex, large-scale SAP landscapes, whether on-premises, in the cloud, SAP RISE, or hybrid environments. This flexibility ensures that organizations can tailor the integration to their specific needs, supporting both on-premises and cloud-based SAP systems.

"Microsoft takes a holistic approach to SAP security, moving beyond isolated conversations. By integrating threat intelligence, and security copilots into a unified platform, we demonstrate that security isn't limited to SAP Applications or data -it is about the whole ecosystem. SecurityBridge complements that effort with their leading pre-breach capabilities such as SAP Vulnerability Management or ABAP Code Scanning," said Martin Pankraz, Product Manager, SAP Security, Microsoft.

SecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. www.securitybridge.com.

