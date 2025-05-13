TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Tuesday a profit in its fiscal year ended March 31, compared to prior year's loss, with growth in net sales.For the year, net income attributable to owners of the parent was 1.15 trillion Japanese yen, compared to prior year's loss of 227.65 billion yen.Earnings per share were 779.40 yen, compared to loss of 174.20 yen a year ago.Income before income taxes was 1.70 trillion yen, significantly higher than 57.80 billion yen last year.The company recorded 3.70 trillion yen investment gain in the period, comprising 3.41 trillion yen investment gain at Investment Business of Holding Companies and 387.6 billion yen investment gain at SoftBank Vision Funds. The last year's investment loss was 559.4 billion yen.Net sales grew 7.2 percent to 7.24 trillion yen from 6.76 trillion yen a year earlier.Further, the Board of Directors resolved to propose a year-end dividend of 22 yen per share at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27. The annual dividend for the fiscal year, including the interim dividend, will be 44 yen per share, the same as the previous fiscal year.For fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects total dividend of 44 yen per share.In Tokyo, SoftBank shares closed Tuesday's trading at 7,600.00 yen, up 1.24 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX