LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC Plc (DCC.L), an Irish sales, marketing, and support services company, on Tuesday reported a decline in revenue for the full year, mainly due to lower revenue from DCC Energy, where average commodity prices were lower.For the 12-month period to March 31, DCC reported a pre-tax income of 294.867 million pounds, less than 359.213 million pounds recorded last year. Excluding items, pre-tax income stood at 408.866 million pounds, higher than last year's 394.308 million pounds.Net profit was 206.490 million pounds, or 208.44 pence per share, compared with 326.255 million pounds, or 329.85 pence per share a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were 373.210 million pounds, or 469.44 pence per share, higher than 359.570 million pounds, or 454.49 pence per share last year.Operating profit slipped to 396.336 million pounds from last year's 462.445 million pounds in 2024.Revenue was 18.011 billion pounds, down from 18.854 billion pounds in the previous year. Revenue from DCC Energy was 13.4 billion pounds, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior year.For the full year, the Board will pay a final dividend of 140.21 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 206.40 pence per share, higher than last year's 196.57 pence per share. The final dividend is expected to be paid on July 17 to shareholders on the register as of May 23.DCC has announced that it intends to return capital of 800 million pounds from the sale of DCC Healthcare. The process will begin shortly with the commencement of an on-market share buyback program of 100 million pounds.The Group will return a further 600 million pounds to shareholders in a form to be announced. The final 100 million pounds of proceeds will be returned following receipt of the unconditional deferred consideration in around two years.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX