PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in April to the highest level in just over seven years, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the previous month's 2.7 percent stable increase. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since March 2018, when prices had risen 1.7 percent.The annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.1 percent from 6.1 percent. Data showed that transport costs continued to decline by 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on utilities rose somewhat to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent, as estimated.The EU measure of inflation also softened to 1.7 percent in April from 2.7 percent. Monthly, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, decreased 0.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX