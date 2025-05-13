Braemar Partners and the Arbor Company Break Ground on Luxury Senior Living Community in Somerset County

The Arbor Company, a leading provider of luxury senior living in New Jersey, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of Arbor Terrace Montgomery, set to open in late 2026.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / The Arbor Company, a leading provider of luxury senior living in New Jersey, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of Arbor Terrace Montgomery, set to open in late 2026. Focused on wellness, connection, and engagement for seniors, Arbor Terrace Montgomery marks the 11th location in New Jersey for the company, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional senior living experiences across the state.

Located in the Montgomery Crossing development, Arbor Terrace Montgomery will feature 27 assisted living apartments, 24 Bridges program apartments with added support and programming for seniors experiencing early stages of dementia, and 29 memory care apartments for seniors living with dementia. The community will feature thoughtfully designed residences, chef-prepared dining, and a rich calendar of wellness programs and social events - all crafted to promote connection, engagement, and vibrant living.

"At The Arbor Company, we believe senior living should place an emphasis on living," said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company. "With Arbor Terrace Montgomery, we are creating a place where seniors can prioritize their health, build meaningful connections, and enjoy an enriching, active lifestyle."

Arbor Terrace Montgomery is a development of Braemar Partners and will be operated by The Arbor Company. The architect is Studio Architects, and the Faulkner Design Group will provide interior design.

The new community will offer a modern, resort-style environment designed with seniors' wellbeing and lifestyle in mind. Amenities include engaging gathering spaces, a beauty salon and nail spa, as well as on-site therapy and rehabilitation. Residents can choose from a variety of dining experiences, as well as specialized dining for a variety of dietary needs through Arbor's award-winning Dining with Dignity® program. The community is pet-friendly, and will also offer regular housekeeping, personal laundry services, concierge services, and scheduled transportation for off-site activities and personal appointments.

"We are thrilled to be able to meet the needs for more seniors in New Jersey," said Harper. "The response from the local community has been incredible. There's clearly a strong desire for senior living options that focus on wellness, connection, and quality of life - and we're honored to offer that to the seniors of Somerset County."

Many families have already expressed interest in the community and have shared their excitement about what Arbor Terrace Montgomery will bring to the area. More information about the community, including the ability to join an interest list, is available at https://www.ArborMontgomery.com .

About Braemar Partners

Braemar Partners is a development company founded by a diversified team of real estate and construction professionals with experience in all facets of the development process. Our company's foundation is set on the principle that no challenge is too great and every challenge creates opportunities for positive change, resulting in amazing communities for Seniors. Our experiences are an inspiration to challenge us to improve the quality of life for our residents.

SOURCE: The Arbor Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/braemar-partners-and-the-arbor-company-break-ground-on-luxury-senior-living-community-i-1026032