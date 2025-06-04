Braemar has successfully grown underlying group revenue by c 10% per year since 2013 and the new growth strategy outlines initiatives and targets that are designed to continue top-line growth and improve the margin, such that operating profit is expected to almost double by 2030. This strategy is likely to see investment in new hires and/or M&A, which may be funded by short-term debt. Despite the growth targets, the company has guided to lower profits in FY26e due to external issues, but the fundamentals remain in place, and we expect a return to growth in FY27e. Accordingly, our short-term profit estimates are reduced, as is our valuation, from 535p to 462p, but this still offers c 100% upside.

