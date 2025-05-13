BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation held steady in April after easing slightly in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in April, the same as in the previous month, which was the slowest rate in five months.Prices for food products grew 5.6 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 3.5 percent. Costs for services were 6.8 percent more expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.07 percent in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX