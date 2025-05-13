Hitachi Rail Limited: UK passengers want more direct and faster rail journeys

36% of UK passengers expect to travel more by train in the next five years.

Direct journeys (35%) and faster journeys (34%) most likely factors to encourage modal shift to rail in the UK.

Findings are part of Hitachi Rail's third global survey and report into public transport trends - Better Connected.

LONDON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Britain wants to travel more by train, with direct and faster journeys driving consumer preference, with 36% of Brits expect to travel more by train in the next five years. These insights comes from Hitachi's latest annual global survey on public transport trends.

The global Hitachi survey revealed that in the UK the two most likely factors to encourage British passengers to switch to rail are direct journeys (35%) and faster journeys (34%). Meanwhile, overcrowding is seen as the biggest barrier.

As one of the UK's leading train manufacturers, Hitachi can provide solutions that improve connectivity, journey times and increase capacity. Hitachi Rail's pioneering battery technology, with a range of 100-150km, can travel on non-electrified routes and connect stations. This can increase flexibility and unlock more direct routes. Hitachi has recently secured its first UK battery train order, which will also increase seat availability by about 20% on Grand Central routes.

The study also found public appetite for creating a level playing field to encourage a shift from air travel to train travel. In the survey, 48% supported increasing air taxes to fund more rail alternatives, while 38% opposed the idea. Additionally, 57% were in favour of stopping short-haul flights where rail alternatives exist in the UK.

Hitachi is already witnessing this demand for alternatives to air travel in UK, with intercity travel on the East Coast Mainline now higher than pre-Covid levels. Services on this route regularly provide a greener alternative to flying between London and Edinburgh, Aberdeen, or Inverness.

These insights come from the third instalment of Hitachi's global survey into attitudes towards public transport. The survey, carried out by SavantaComres, collected data from 11,000 people across the world, including The US, Canada, the UK (and London), Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

Jim Brewin, Chief Director of UK & Ireland, Hitachi Rail, said: "The findings of this global survey show that appetite for rail travel remains strong in the UK. Working with our industry partners, Hitachi Rail can play a role encouraging that sustainable mobility transition in Britain, providing the solutions that provide the faster or more direct journeys passengers want."

Commenting on Hitachi Rail's report, RIA Chief Executive, Darren Caplan, said: "This new analysis follows recent figures from the Department for Transport and the Office of Rail & Road showing passenger numbers hitting and often surpassing pre pandemic levels. And the RIA-commissioned Steer Report last year forecast passenger demand to increase between 37% and 97% over the next 25 years, depending on how supportive Government policy is on rail.

"Taken together with Hitachi's latest annual global survey on public transport trends, all these forecasts remind us of the importance of rail investment as a driver of economic growth, job creation and social value. They also signal that we will in future need more railway capacity in the UK - both train and track - to deliver for the billions of passenger and freight journeys which will be required in the months and years to come."

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: "Rail plays a vital role in connecting communities, supporting economic growth, and offering a more sustainable way to travel.

"This new research shows that people are increasingly looking for quicker, simpler ways to get from A to B and rail is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers. By delivering the services they need, we can make rail the most attractive and convenient choice-connecting people to the moments that matter, safely, quickly and comfortably."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/572bb876-ccdb-475e-bf49-ce77fb7cbfd3