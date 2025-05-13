Sitowise Group Plc: CFO Hanna Masala to leave Sitowise by the end of October

Sitowise Group Plc Changes in board/management/auditors 13 May 2025 at 8.45 am EEST

Sitowise's CFO Hanna Masala has announced that she will leave the company to join another employer. Hanna Masala has been the CEO and member of the Sitowise management team since October 2022.

- It has been a pleasure to work with Hanna, and I would like to warmly thank Hanna for the great work and strong business and value-based leadership in the past years. Hanna and her team have played a key role in developing Sitowise's financial processes and actively supporting Sitowise's business operations. When the time comes, I wish her the best of luck and success in her new challenges, says CEO Heikki Haasmaa.

The recruitment of a new CFO has begun, and Hanna Masala will continue actively in her current role, until she leaves Sitowise in October 2025.

