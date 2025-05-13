Anzeige
WKN: A2QSEV | ISIN: FI4000480215 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FT
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 09:59
2,250 Euro
-7,79 % -0,190
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2025 07:45 Uhr
Sitowise Group Plc: CFO Hanna Masala to leave Sitowise by the end of October

Finanznachrichten News

Sitowise Group Plc Changes in board/management/auditors 13 May 2025 at 8.45 am EEST

Sitowise's CFO Hanna Masala has announced that she will leave the company to join another employer. Hanna Masala has been the CEO and member of the Sitowise management team since October 2022.

- It has been a pleasure to work with Hanna, and I would like to warmly thank Hanna for the great work and strong business and value-based leadership in the past years. Hanna and her team have played a key role in developing Sitowise's financial processes and actively supporting Sitowise's business operations. When the time comes, I wish her the best of luck and success in her new challenges, says CEO Heikki Haasmaa.

The recruitment of a new CFO has begun, and Hanna Masala will continue actively in her current role, until she leaves Sitowise in October 2025.

Additional information:

Heikki Haasmaa, CEO, Sitowise Group Plc, tel. +358 50 304 7765

Sitowise in brief

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in the built environment and forestry with strong focus on digitality. We provide design and consulting knowhow to enable more sustainable environment and smarter urban development as well as smooth transportation. Sitowise offers services related to real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions both in Finland and in Sweden. Global megatrends drive huge changes that require a re-evaluation of the smartness in the built environment - therefore we have set our vision to be Redefining Smartness in Cities. The Group's net sales were EUR 193 million in 2024 and the company employs approximately 2,000 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading symbol SITOWS.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
