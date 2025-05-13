Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January-March 2025: Lower costs made a positive contribution to the trend in net operating income

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2025 IN BRIEF:

First quarter 2025

The period in brief

• Rental income amounted to SEK 830m (1,109). Rental income increased by 2.7 percent in comparable portfolios.

• Net operating income amounted to SEK 510m (736). Net operating income increased by 4.3 percent in comparable portfolios.

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 81 (238).

• Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -36m (-1,932).

• Profit for the period attributable to Parent Company shareholders amounted to SEK 1,585m (-927).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK -41m (87).

• Investments in existing properties amounted to SEK 283m (136), of which Sveafastigheter SEK 176m (28). Property acquisitions amounted to SEK 6m (201).

"Lower costs made a positive contribution to the trend in net operating income in comparable portfolios during the quarter. Income increased in comparable portfolios, and SBB is now allocating resources and focusing on its occupancy ratio and rental level to ensure that there is every opportunity for income to improve going forward."

Leiv Synnes, CEO



Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) is one of the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to long term own and manage social infrastructure properties in the Nordics and rent regulated residential properties in Sweden, and to actively work with property development. Through SBB's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the Company an attractive long-term partner. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

This information is information that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-13 07:30 CEST.