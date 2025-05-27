Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 11:30 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Aker Property Group to Exchange Class B Shares for Class A Shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB

FORNEBU, Norway, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Property Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aker ASA, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, APG Invest AS ("APG"), has entered into an agreement to exchange 125,038,756 class B shares for 100,923,623 class A shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (STO: SBB) ("SBB").

The transaction follows the previously announced agreement on May 13, 2025, under which APG acquired 164,561,931 class B-shares in SBB, representing approximately 9.08% of SBB's share capital and 4.44% of the voting rights. Upon completion of the current transaction, APG will hold 100,923,623 class A shares and 39,523,175 class B shares in SBB, corresponding to a total ownership of approximately 7.75% of the share capital and 28.32% of the voting rights.

"This share exchange reflects a step towards taking a more active ownership role in SBB, in line with Aker's strategy and proven method of work. With increased voting rights and eventual board representation, we look forward to working closely with the company's leadership and board to help revitalize the company and strengthen its balance sheet," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO at Aker ASA.

The transaction is expected to be completed around the end of Q2 2025, subject to the receipt of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) clearances.

BAHR and Mannheimer Swartling are acting as legal advisors for Aker Property Group.

About SBB

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) is the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to long term own and manage social infrastructure properties in the Nordics and rent regulated residential properties in Sweden, and to actively work with property development. Through SBB's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the Company an attractive long-term partner. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contacts:

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
Email: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on May 27, 2025, 11:10 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--aker-property-group-to-exchange-class-b-shares-for-class-a-shares-in-samhallsbyggnadsbolag,c4155749

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-aker-property-group-to-exchange-class-b-shares-for-class-a-shares-in-samhallsbyggnadsbolaget-i-norden-ab-302465663.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
